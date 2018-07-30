Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper movie rebounds thanks to international success

Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper movie slipped to ninth place in its third week of release in the box office chart in the United States.

Domestically, the movie has done just over $59 million according to BoxOfficeMojo.com but it is very popular overseas, with $197 million in box office receipts. Skyscraper has a worldwide tally of $256,052,760 so far with 76.9% of total revenue coming from international theaters.

In China, Skyscraper was the second biggest opening ever and Johnson admitted that it had a slow U.S. start but a big global rebound. “It’s a global game my friends,” he wrote.

