Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey back on Raw tonight

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar will be making his first WWE appearance since April 27 – that’s 94 days – to start his SummerSlam program with number one contender Roman Reigns.

The last time we saw Lesnar was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where he successfully defended, albeit with some controversy, the Universal title against Reigns in a steel cage match.

Also returning to start her SummerSlam program is Ronda Rousey. Rousey was given a storyline suspension for 30 days and then given an extra week for defying Kurt Angle’s orders. Rousey gets another Raw Women’s title shot at SummerSlam versus Alexa Bliss.

Monday Night Raw takes place from the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

(Visited 1 times, 53 visits today)