Beyond Wrestling “Americanrana 2018” Results – July 29, 2018 – Worcester, Massachusetts

1. Eight-Person Tag Team Match

Team Pazuzu (Santana, Ortiz, Jaka, and Chris Dickinson) defeated Team Women’s Wrestling Revolution (Kimber Lee, Skylar, Jordynne Grace, and Mia Yim)

2. ACH defeated Anthony Greene

3. Josh Briggs defeated Brody King

4. Trent? (w/Stokely Hathaway and Maxwell Jacob Friedman) defeated Jonathan Gresham (via Disqualification)

5. Hate Club (Nick Gage and Matt Tremont) defeated The Filthy Bros (Matthew Riddle and Tom Lawlor)

6. CHIKARA Showcase Match

Mike Quackenbush, Fire Ant, Solo Darling, and Boomer Hatfield defeated Travis Huckabee, Merlok, Volgar, and The Whisper

7. Powerbomb.tv Independent Wrestling Championship Match

Tracy Williams (c) defeated Wheeler YUTA

8. Four-Way Tag Team Match

Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) defeated Gentleman’s Club (Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy), Massage Force (Dorian Graves and VSK) and Team Tremendous (Bill Carr and Dan Barry)

9. Brian Cage defeated Pierre Carl Ouellett

10. No Rope Barbed Wire Match

David Starr defeated Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford)

