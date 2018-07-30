Beyond Wrestling “Americanrana 2018” Results – July 29, 2018 – Worcester, Massachusetts
1. Eight-Person Tag Team Match
Team Pazuzu (Santana, Ortiz, Jaka, and Chris Dickinson) defeated Team Women’s Wrestling Revolution (Kimber Lee, Skylar, Jordynne Grace, and Mia Yim)
2. ACH defeated Anthony Greene
3. Josh Briggs defeated Brody King
4. Trent? (w/Stokely Hathaway and Maxwell Jacob Friedman) defeated Jonathan Gresham (via Disqualification)
5. Hate Club (Nick Gage and Matt Tremont) defeated The Filthy Bros (Matthew Riddle and Tom Lawlor)
6. CHIKARA Showcase Match
Mike Quackenbush, Fire Ant, Solo Darling, and Boomer Hatfield defeated Travis Huckabee, Merlok, Volgar, and The Whisper
7. Powerbomb.tv Independent Wrestling Championship Match
Tracy Williams (c) defeated Wheeler YUTA
8. Four-Way Tag Team Match
Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) defeated Gentleman’s Club (Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy), Massage Force (Dorian Graves and VSK) and Team Tremendous (Bill Carr and Dan Barry)
9. Brian Cage defeated Pierre Carl Ouellett
10. No Rope Barbed Wire Match
David Starr defeated Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford)