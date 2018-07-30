AS I SEE IT 7/30: Transitions of many kinds….including a positive one

Bob Magee

After a Sunday of such tragedy within wrestling, after the deaths of Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Christopher, and Brickhouse Brown; and Tracey Caddell, the co-founder of North Carolina’s OMEGA Wrestling, that gave wrestling Matt and Jeff Hardy, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Trevor Lee, Caleb Konley, Andrew Everett and more….I’d try to discuss a more positive wrestling transition….this one into the next stages of his career and life…Bulldozer Matt Tremont.

At Combat Zone Wrestling’s show this past Saturday, Bulldozer Matt Tremont wound up his seven years in CZW with what he referred to as a “Be All, End All” Death Match. Not surprisingly, he used it to pass the torch to Dan O’Hare, who seems to be designated as one of his successors in his style within CZW. The match was the sick and twisted spectacle that Tremont has been known for with light tubes, auto glass sheets, barbed wire boards, and a giant ladder.

For anyone reading this blog that isn’t familiar with Tremont, here’s a brief synopsis…Tremont is nearly a decade into his pro wrestling career. He’s held the CZW World Heavyweight Championship for 399 days, is the winner of CZW’s 2014 Tournament of Death, 2012 IWA East Coast Masters of Pain, 2013 IWA Deep South Carnage Cup, and 2014 and 2015 winner of the IWA Mid South King of the Deathmatches, a one time GCW World Heavyweight Championship and GCW’s Nick Gage Invitational 2 in 2017.

Not surprisingly, Tremont has had a succession of injuries and medical issues from wrestling, including a staph infection last year, from which he came back (likely too soon) to work Atsushi Onita at August 5, 2017 at the Flyers Skate Zone in what started as a singles match, then a 6 man tag, as RAIJIN-Yaguchi and Hideki Hosaka attacked Matt Tremont, only for Danny Havoc and Rickey Shane Page to come out and make the save. Tremont then got his wrestling dream to go to Japan on October 9, 2017 to work Onita as part of a No-Rope Barbed-wire Electric Current Blast ten man tag match.

Back to Saturday, the post-match saw the CZW locker room empty, and a succession of names past and present came coming out to thank Tremont for his seven years in Combat Zone Wrestling. DJ Hyde out of character, got noticeably emotional in talking about how much Tremont means to CZW and how much Tremont has done behind the scenes as well as the ring.

When Tremont was handed the mike, he made a point to say he isn’t retiring. Now here comes the transition part…

He did acknowledge he is “slowing down” to run his Bulldozer’s Collectibles business in Berlin, NJ, his Hardcore Hustle Organization (H20) Wrestling promotion, his new wrestling school associated with the H20 program, and working some out of area shows. Tremont notably said on social media (when someone asked Cody Rhodes about working him…who seemed somewhat positive on the idea) that a match with Rhodes was probably the last match left on his wrestling bucket list.

Back again to Saturday, talk about the ultimate tradition…in one of the most unique settings imaginable…in the middle of piles of barbed wire, broken glass, light tubes and the like, Tremont then proposed in the ring to his longtime girlfriend and collaborator, Chrissy, who accepted.

Matt is one of wrestling’s genuinely good guys. He’s never hesitated for a second (and even sought out) to host Toys for Tots collections at his H20 and similar independent shows he’s run…sometimes when he didn’t have a lot himself. So seeing him be able to move on to doing his own thing at his own pace, and be able to have some happiness is a welcome sight. Especially after the Sunday we just had.

So on a weekend, where most of the wrestling world was focused on the deaths, two by natural causes after fairly long lives, and another from suicide that directly or indirectly may have resulted from some the excesses that seem to come all too often around wrestling…I wanted to tell his story, and give fans something to celebrate, rather than mourn.

Until next time…

To contact me, email me at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

