2012 interview: Brian Christopher talks his father, Too Cool, JBL, making music, TNA, WWE, more

Former WWE tag team champion Brian Christopher joined us and let the cat out the bag, revealing his mystery tag team partner for 3/17 in Nashville against PG-13. Christopher talks about his new music CD, including a song called “jabroni,” which is a remake of an Elvis Presley track. Christopher discusses the best wrestling venues, his dislike for JBL, his current relationship with his father, returning to WWE Raw for the Jerry Lawler vs. Michael Cole feud, the possibility of his return to World Wrestling Entertainment, his opinion of TNA, working again with Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi, and more in this exclusive interview.

