WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – July 29, 2018 – Hershey, Pennsylvania

-The show opened with a ten-bell salute for Nikolai Volkoff and Brian Christopher.

1. WWE United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy

2. Sin Cara defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Becky Lynch and Lana defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

4. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The Usos

5. Rusev (w/Aiden English and Lana) defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega)

6. The New Day defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

7. R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin

8. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Carmella (c) defeated Naomi and Asuka

9. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

