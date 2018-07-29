WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 29, 2018 – Daytona Beach, Florida

-The show opened with a ten-bell salute for Nikolai Volkoff and Brian Christopher.

1. No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins

-After the match, Hawkins demanded another match.

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

No Way Jose, Titus O’Neil, and Apollo Crews (w/Dana Brooke) defeated Curt Hawkins and The Ascension

-Elias comes to sing to the crowd, but he is interrupted by Bobby Lashley. Lashley begins to sing with Elias, but Elias attacks Lashley. Lashley then lays Elias out with a vertical suplex.

3. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan

4. Bray Wyatt defeated Kevin Owens

5. The Authors of Pain defeated Zack Ryder and Chad Gable

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss (c) (w/Mickie James) defeated Ember Moon and Natalya

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

