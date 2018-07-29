WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 28, 2018 – Tallahassee, Florida

1. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, and No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins and The Ascension

3. Bray Wyatt defeated Kevin Owens

4. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss (c) (w/Mickie James) defeated Natalya and Ember Moon

5. The Authors of Pain defeated Chad Gable and Zack Ryder

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin

