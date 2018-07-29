Why didn’t Jerry Lawler bail Brian Christopher out of jail?

Following his arrest for a DUI and for evading police earlier this month, Brian Christopher’s bail was set at $40,000. Jerry Lawler opted not to bail his son out of jail. This topic was discussed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer radio show…



“Jerry has been doing stuff to get him out of things and just felt that he needed to learn and wasn’t going to get him out this time. I can just imagine — think about that. Jerry’s good with grief. He’s a unique person in things like that. But still, can you imagine when you have a kid? And he did what he thought was the right thing. He’s 46-years-old he should have grown up a long time ago. You can’t keep bailing him out of his trouble. But now it’s so sad. Brian couldn’t handle it in prison so he hung himself today.”

TMZ reports that Christopher passed away after hanging himself in his jail cell earlier this afternoon surrounded by Jerry Lawler, his brother, Kevin, and other family.

quotes credit: Ringside News

(Visited 1 times, 755 visits today)