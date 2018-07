Video: Ten-Bell Salute for Nikolai Volkoff and Brian Christopher at Tonight’s NXT House Show

The NXT House Show in Phoenix, Arizona opened with a brief statement about the passing of Nikolai Volkoff and Brian Christopher and a ten-bell salute for both men, which you can see in the video below.

Tonight in #NXTPhoenix we paid tribute to Brian Christopher and Nikolai Volkoff. pic.twitter.com/Cge7RE5nfY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 30, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 53 visits today)