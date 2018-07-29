Triple H comments on the passing of Volkoff and Christopher

Incredibly sad news about the passing of Brian Christopher. A tragic loss of life. Both @StephMcMahon and I are thinking of Jerry Lawler and the entire Lawler family this evening. https://t.co/Siqrx5Vt1c

Nikolai entertained while inciting anger in fans all across the @WWE Universe as an in-ring competitor, but backstage he was a gentle and thoughtful family man. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/ItHtCpA1KU

— Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2018