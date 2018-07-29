Trevor Lee’s father passes away

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Trevor Lee’s father and one of the founders of Omega Pro, Tracy Caddell. He was so proud of his son. @PWTorch — Bruce Mitchell (@mitchellpwtorch) July 29, 2018

I just learned that @TLee910 lost his father today as well. Trevor my friend, your Dad was incredibly proud of you. I’m very sorry for your loss. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 29, 2018

Heartbroken by the passing of my friend, Tracy Caddell, father of Trevor Caddell. Tracy & I founded ECWF, which became OMEGA, together in 92. Tracy was physically limited after a bad accident in 93, so he eventually became @TLee910’s biggest supporter & promoter. RIP, my brother. pic.twitter.com/MvncKpdewL — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 29, 2018

