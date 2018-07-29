Remembering Nikolai Volkoff…

I’m devastated to hear of the passing of Nikolai Volkoff… such a wonderful person I had the pleasure to talk with for quite a while a couple months ago. He chatted up a storm and wanted me to do a comic book with him. He preached to me the importance and healing power of drinking a lot of water and it felt as if we made a strong connection. You were so kind and will be missed! #RIPNikolaiVolkoff 😔

