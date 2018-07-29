Remembering Nikolai Volkoff…
I just found out my very great friend passed away. Nickoli volkoff. He was the greatest guy and I will miss him.
My prayers are with the family. Terrible loss
I’m devastated to hear of the passing of Nikolai Volkoff… such a wonderful person I had the pleasure to talk with for quite a while a couple months ago. He chatted up a storm and wanted me to do a comic book with him. He preached to me the importance and healing power of drinking a lot of water and it felt as if we made a strong connection. You were so kind and will be missed! #RIPNikolaiVolkoff 😔
RIP Nikolai Volkoff. One of our industries great characters. One of the first action figures I had as a child. As much as I enjoyed his singing of the Russian National Anthem, I will always be a Cara Mia guy. Godspeed.
Nikolai Volkoff was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, in this industry or otherwise. Always brought a smile to my face to see him when we were in Baltimore. Condolences to his loved ones.
Sad to hear the passing of @WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff
Celebrate his life
Watch his greatness on @WWENetwork and all please rise as he sings the Russian National Anthem pic.twitter.com/0m5US6D0tw
Thinking of and sending my prayers to
Nikolai Volkoff’s family during their time of loss. He was a great, talented, kind man.
Sad about nikolai volkoff. Watched him as a fan in Georgia championship rasslin and ran into him at many conventions in the northeast over 25 years.
