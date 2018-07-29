Nikolai Volkoff Passes Away

Jul 29, 2018 - by Michael Riba

According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff has passed away at the age of 70. Volkoff was recently hospitalized in Maryland after suffering from dehydration issues.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Nikolai’s family.

