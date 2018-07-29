Nikolai Volkoff Passes Away

According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff has passed away at the age of 70. Volkoff was recently hospitalized in Maryland after suffering from dehydration issues.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Nikolai’s family.

We’re sad to find out that wrestling legend Nikolai Volkoff has passed away at the age of 70, according to @PWInsidercom. Rest In Power. pic.twitter.com/ug6eXD8Rpd — PWP Nation (@PWPNation) July 29, 2018

#RIP #NikolaiVolkoff. A classic heel, but in later years proved he had a good sense of humor working with today’s #WWE talent. pic.twitter.com/MCqwNLeLA1 — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) July 29, 2018

Sad to hear the passing of @WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff

Celebrate his life

Watch his greatness on @WWENetwork and all please rise as he sings the Russian National Anthem pic.twitter.com/0m5US6D0tw — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 29, 2018

