Former WWE superstar reportedly hangs himself in jail

Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Brian Christopher aka Grandmaster Sexay was rushed to a hospital last night after hanging himself in jail.

According to the source, former WWE superstar (Brian Lawler) was taken to a nearby hospital where the situation is looking dire.

Earlier this month, Christopher was arrested for a DUI and for evading police.

According to sources, it seems as though its only a matter of time before Brian passes away. Some claim it already happened, but we’ve been unable to confirm.

I’ve been unable to confirm he passed away already, but multiple have sources have indicated that’s the case. I’ll update the article once more information is made available. https://t.co/t22jG6qEgP — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 29, 2018

