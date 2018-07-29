Former WWE superstar reportedly hangs himself in jail

Jul 29, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Brian Christopher aka Grandmaster Sexay was rushed to a hospital last night after hanging himself in jail.

According to the source, former WWE superstar (Brian Lawler) was taken to a nearby hospital where the situation is looking dire.

Earlier this month, Christopher was arrested for a DUI and for evading police.

According to sources, it seems as though its only a matter of time before Brian passes away. Some claim it already happened, but we’ve been unable to confirm.

