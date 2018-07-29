Daniel Cormier on what It would mean for him to beat Brock Lesnar

Jul 29, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with The Steve Austin Show (via Wrestlezone), Daniel Cormier spoke about his planned fight with Brock Lesnar for the #UFC heavyweight title and what it would mean for him to win.

Here are highlights:

On his fight with Brock Lesnar:

“It’s the biggest fight in the sport outside of Conor McGregor and he fights at 155 pounds, so I’m gonna fight Brock. Brock is a big bad tough boy, former UFC Champ and obviously he’s the WWE Champion [Universal Champion]. He’s a massive guy with a lot of fighting ability and I’ve known Brock for a long time and I’m excited to compete against him and really not compete against him – I want to put it on him. When you beat a guy like Brock Lesnar, if I beat the most dominant heavyweight champ of all time and couple that with a fight over Brock, they may call me one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.”

On the stare down with Lesnar at UFC 226:

“After the fight I was like, ‘Hey get in here. You here for a fight, we’ll give you a fight.’ I was very aware he was there and if he was there, he was looking for a fight and I wanted to give it to him. I just didn’t remember how big he is until he walked into the octagon.”

On if the shove surprised him:

“Steve, it surprised me so much because – look, like I said – I’ve known Brock a long time. I’ve known of him and been a fan and we wrestled together when we were in college, so I’ve known Brock Lesnar. He was coming into the octagon and I thought to myself, ‘We’re going to go chest to chest and if this fight is gonna happen, they will have a great visual.’ There’s gonna be a great visual. Big old Brock Lesnar in the octagon with me and will go chest to chest and we’ll jaw each other for a bit and we’ll see what happens. Well, Brock wasn’t having that. He pushed me. He came in hot too and that’s the thing I should have recognized. I should have recognized he was coming in as fast as he was and then he pushed me. If I knew that he was gonna push me, I would have kinda dug my feet into the ground so I didn’t go flailing like that. I hate that it seems like he threw me so far across the octagon. Then He even said to me, ‘Do you feel that?’ Of course you feel strong. I wasn’t f*cking ready for you to push me.”

