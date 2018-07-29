Combat Zone Wrestling 7/28 Voorhees, NJ results with Matt Tremont sendoff, Matt Riddle

Combat Zone Wrestling returned last night to the Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum in Voorhees, NJ before a decent crowd, especially for summer.

* In the opener, Joe Gacy defeated Johnny Gangone by pinfall after sending Gangone into thumbtacks to (presumably) wind up that feud.

* Jordan Oliver’s “crew” defeated The Shook Crew and the team of Brandon Kirk, Kasey Catal and DJ Hyde in a way that was not clear to a lot of fans, to put in mildly. It would become clearer later on.

* Anthony Greene defeated WxW’s Germany’s Francis Kaspin by pinfall after a top rope Rude Awakening. Greene is doing a gimmick similar to Joey Ryan…and guess who he happened to challenge post-match? Joey Ryan. Greene then challenged Ryan to a match at the August 11 CZW Voorhees NJ “Business As Usual” show.

Ryan last appeared for CZW for the 2018 Wrestlemania weekend show with Laura James against Team Janelope (Joey Janela/Penelope Ford), for a short program with Greg Excellent in 2014, and originally back in 2004-2005 with Jimmy Rave and Jimmy Jacobs before his current “enhanced male” gimmick.

* THE REP (Nate Carter/Dave McCall) replacing Trey Miguel and Myron Reed, since Trey Miguel was double booked with Premier Championship Wrestling in Cleveland; defended their CZW Tag Titles over Mr. Iguana and Arez AE, pinning Arez AE, after their version of the 3D. THE REP will defend their CZW Tag Team Titles against the returning BLK OUT on August 11

* Zachary Wentz successfully defended his CZW Wired Championship over Ace Austin, Myron Reed, and KC Navarro. Ace Austin got over really well in the match.

* 2018 Best Of The Best winner David Starr defeated 2018 Tournament of Death winner Jimmy Lloyd by pinfall after a piledriver. The match serves to highlight Jimmy Lloyd as far more than a death match wrestler. He kept up with the incredibly talented Starr just fine in the match.

Then, we saw DJ Hyde come out. First out of character (and presumably not part of the iPPV)…telling Lloyd how proud he was of him, and outlining the fact that Lloyd had been a fan in the seats at one point…and the almost ridiculous amount of work Lloyd has done to turn himself from fan to wrestler. Then Hyde snapped back into DJ Hyde mode and did exactly the opposite (presumably now on camera) telling Lloyd how disappointed he was and how disappointed “she” (an unnamed female who is to be associated with Hyde) was with Lloyd. Brandon Kirk and Kasey Catal then proceeded to jump Lloyd, then Conor Claxton joined in on the fun. Mitch Vallen, first thought to be part of Hyde’s group, then got jumped as well for his troubles. The heel “Authority” stable is called “The Office”.

It seems reasonably clear that Lloyd is being set up in the Matt Tremont role of lead babyface nemesis to heel DJ Hyde, which is great for Lloyd, BUT…I don’t know about anyone else, but heel authority figures/stables are pretty well played out, even if they are done well.

* CZW World Heavyweight champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman came out (currently out due to a LCL injury for 4-6 weeks) with new stooges Max Sterling and Henrik Adamson (aka “CPA”), who proceeded to jump Mance Warner after he came out to “challenge for the belt” and then “successfully defended the belt”. Conor Claxton again joined in the fun

* Johnny Silver defeated Matt Riddle by pinfall in a great technical match. Alex Reynolds jumped Johnny Silver post-match to continue their long-running feud.

* In the main event, the Matt Tremont “Be All, End All” Death Match, Dan O’Hare defeated Matt Tremont in a passing of the torch. It was the sick and twisted spectacle you would expect from the two with light tubes, glass sheets, barbed wire boards, ladders, and a tall ladder.

Post-match saw the locker room empty and a succession of names, from Dan O’Hare, especially coming out to thank Tremont for his seven years in Combat Zone Wrestling. DJ Hyde, back in real life mode, got noticeably emotional in talking about how much Tremont means to CZW and how much Tremont has done behind the scenes as well as the ring..

When he was handed the mike, even while making a point to say he isn’t retiring, Tremont did acknowledge he is scaling back to run his Bulldozer’s Collectibles business, Hardcore Hustle Organization (H20) Wrestling, the new wrestling school associated with H20, and working some out of area shows. He notably said on social media (when someone asked Cody Rhodes about working him) that a match with Rhodes was probably the last match left on his wrestling bucket list now that he got to work Onita in the US and in Japan.

Then to wind things up, in one of the most unique settings imaginable…in the middle of piles of barbed wire, broken glass, light tubes and the like, Tremont then proposed in the ring to his longtime girlfriend and collaborator, Chrissy, who accepted.

This show served to start transitioning Combat Zone Wrestling to some newer names like Mance Warner, Jimmy Lloyd, Dan O’Hare and Mitch Vallen. It’ll be a helluva challenge to say the least, but is the reality of independent wrestling that talent goes in cycles and new names have to be made and others leave and are phased out.

Combat Zone Wrestling returned to the Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum in Voorhees, NJ in just two weeks on its normal second Saturday date, with THE REP vs. BLK OUT for the CZW Tag Team Titles and Joey Ryan vs. Anthony Greene. Tickets are available on CZW’s Ticketfly.

