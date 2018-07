CHIKARA “Egg Monsters From Mars” Results – July 28, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Blanche Babish defeated The Whisper

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Legion of Rot (Hallowicked and Frightmare) and The Closers (Rick Roland and Sloan Caprice) defeated Beast Warriors (The Proletariat Boar of Moldova and Oleg the Usurper), Cornelius Crummels, and Sonny Defarge

3. Mark Angelosetti defeated David Starr

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Proteus Wheel (Callux the Castigator, Frantik, and Volgar) defeated Lucas Calhoun, Jeremy Leary, and B.M.D.

5. Razerhawk defeated Icarus

6. Eight-Person Tag Team Match

Princess KimberLee, El Hijo del Ice Cream, Ice Cream Jr., and Kikutaro defeated Travis Huckabee, Merlok, Hermit Crab, and Cajun Crawdad

7. CHIKARA Grand Championship Match

Juan Francisco de Coronado (c) defeated Solo Darling

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)