Bret Hart gets huge ovation on screen at UFC Fight Night in Calgary

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart attended the UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier yesterday in his hometown of Calgary.

What was special about the event is that fighter Ion Cutelaba came out for his fight against Gadzhimurad Antigulov using Bret Hart’s WWE theme song and also wore Bret’s trademark sunglasses for his walk out.

Hart was shown on camera after the fight while the theme was playing to a huge ovation from the crowd as UFC Heavyweight champion and big wrestling fan Daniel Cormier on commentary showed the love. “The Intercontinental champion, the Tag Team champion, the WWE champion…he’s the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be, the Hit Man, Bret Hart! Welcome Bret to the UFC, great to see you,” DC said.

Bret also posted a photo on his Instagram with UFC President Dana White, thanking him for the invite and the great show in Calgary.

(Visited 1 times, 205 visits today)