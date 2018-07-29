AJPW “Summer Action Series 2018 – Day 11” Results – July 29, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

Jul 29, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Yoshitatsu, Ultimo Dragon, Hiroaki Moriya, and CarBell Ito defeated Takao Omori, Atsushi Maruyama, Shoichi Uchida, and TORU

2. Road to Jr. Tag Battle of Glory
Koji Iwamoto, TAJIRI, Yohei Nakajima, and Black Tiger VII defeated Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato), Masaaki Mochizuki, and Shun Skywalker

3. Joe Doering defeated Gianni Valletta

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Violent Giants (Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa) and Billyken Kid defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Dylan James, and Keiichi Sato)

5. All Asia Heavyweight Championship Match
The Bodyguard defeated Ryouji Sai (c)

6. All Asia Tag Team Championship Match
NEXTREAM (Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi) defeated Jun Akiyama and Yuji Nagata (c)

7. Triple Crown Championship Match
Zeus defeated Kento Miyahara (c)

