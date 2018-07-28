WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 27, 2018 – Columbus, Georgia

Jul 28, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan

2. No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins

3. The Authors of Pain defeated Chad Gable and Zack Ryder

4. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Alexa Bliss (c) (w/Mickie James) defeated Ember Moon and Natalya

6. Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated The Ascension

7. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal

