Seth Rollins on Hogan: “For me I was captivated by Hulk Hogan right away”

“For me I was captivated by Hulk Hogan right away. He was obviously the guy at that period of time and he just sucked me in man. I just thought he was legit like a super hero as if he was Tony Stark, ya know, in the flesh. It doesn’t get any better than that. Here’s this six foot six giant with blonde hair, Venice Beach, California, 303 pounds, you know, beating up all the bad guys. It was awesome, so I was hooked before I can even remember an age. The reason I wanted to do it was to make people feel the way I felt when I watched Hulk Hogan when I was 4 years old.”

source: Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory

