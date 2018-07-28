Seth Rollins: “I’ve never been drunk”

Seth Rollins Shares The Story Of Being Pressured To Drink In His Early WWE Career

Seth Rollins was recently a guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast. During the podcast, Lilian brought up a story from Rollins’ early years in WWE. She says that Rollins was being pressured to drink by fellow WWE Superstars at a bar but he refused because he doesn’t drink.

Below is the story from Rollins (quotes via Wrestlezone):

“I was 25-26 and it was my first international tour with the company. I was still in #NXT. We were in Egypt. I went to bed and got called to come downstairs and hang out. I’m like, “Ok, cool.” It was guys that I respected as far as my colleagues were concerned. I was literally asleep at 1 in the morning when the phone rang.”

“I kinda knew what I was getting myself into in that they were gonna get me to try to drink. Fun fact: I’ve never been drunk….I did have a drink that night. I had a beer. I sipped on it. I’ll stay up as late as you guys. We’ll all hang out; but, I’m not gonna take shots. I’m not getting drunk. I’m not gonna act a fool…that’s not in my character; but, you can’t pressure me to drink. Then it turned into a, ‘You think you’re better than us,’ type thing.”

“At the end of the day aside from one – and again, we won’t mention names here – every single person in that room that tried to pressure me into doing something I wanted to do…apologized to me for it. People sober up….I’m cool with hanging out, with being a part of the team; but, that’s not the way I roll.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 103 visits today)