PCW Ultra “Sound the Alarm” Results – July 27, 2018 – Wilmington, California
1. 3-Way Match
Rich Swann defeated Jake Atlas and Matt Cross
2. Dragon Lee defeated ACH
3. Hammerstone defeated Timothy Thatcher
4. Brody King defeated Joe Graves
5. PCW Ultra Women’s Championship Match
Tessa Blanchard (c) defeated Britt Baker
6. PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Championship Match
Shane Strickland (c) defeated Flip Gordon
7. All Violence is Legal Match
All Violence No Fear (Fatu, Joseph, and Penta El Zero M) defeated Ohio Versus Everything (Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Sami Callihan)
