PCW Ultra “Sound the Alarm” Results – July 27, 2018 – Wilmington, California

1. 3-Way Match

Rich Swann defeated Jake Atlas and Matt Cross

2. Dragon Lee defeated ACH

3. Hammerstone defeated Timothy Thatcher

4. Brody King defeated Joe Graves

5. PCW Ultra Women’s Championship Match

Tessa Blanchard (c) defeated Britt Baker

6. PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Championship Match

Shane Strickland (c) defeated Flip Gordon

7. All Violence is Legal Match

All Violence No Fear (Fatu, Joseph, and Penta El Zero M) defeated Ohio Versus Everything (Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Sami Callihan)

