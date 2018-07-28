Owen Hart inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame
The Hart Family accept the induction of Owen Hart into the 2018 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/LTv7iz6BOe
— David Lagana (@Lagana) July 29, 2018
also, congratulations to Dan Severn and Booker T…
Congratulations to former @NWA Worlds Champion @danbeastsevern on his induction to the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/O7z4dN1OgL
— NWA (@nwa) July 29, 2018
Congratulations @BookerT5x pic.twitter.com/k5qVWIvntJ
— David Lagana (@Lagana) July 29, 2018
