Owen Hart inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame

The Hart Family accept the induction of Owen Hart into the 2018 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/LTv7iz6BOe — David Lagana (@Lagana) July 29, 2018

also, congratulations to Dan Severn and Booker T…

Congratulations to former @NWA Worlds Champion @danbeastsevern on his induction to the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/O7z4dN1OgL — NWA (@nwa) July 29, 2018

