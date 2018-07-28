Edge: “I just don’t buy that Lashley can be mean”

Jul 28, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I just don’t buy that Lashley can be mean. When he sets up for anything I don’t believe it. When I look at him – wow. Then I look at his face and I don’t buy it. I know that sounds like a knock and Bobby’s a great guy but that to me, has always been the missing ingredient. It’s just that level of, ‘mmm I don’t really feel like you want to tear this person’s head off. That’s also the knock on Reigns sometimes too.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

(Visited 1 times, 64 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

7/19/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Tommy Dreamer

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal