Edge: “I just don’t buy that Lashley can be mean”

“I just don’t buy that Lashley can be mean. When he sets up for anything I don’t believe it. When I look at him – wow. Then I look at his face and I don’t buy it. I know that sounds like a knock and Bobby’s a great guy but that to me, has always been the missing ingredient. It’s just that level of, ‘mmm I don’t really feel like you want to tear this person’s head off. That’s also the knock on Reigns sometimes too.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

