Cody Rhodes talks about his many jobs for All In

“The Dream’ himself came up with Starrcade in 1983 and the ‘A Flair for the Gold’ and he’s not on the event, he’s just the Executive Producer, ‘Booker,’ whatever vernacular you’re using. So now, for me, Matt, and Nick’s first event, we’re all wrestling, but I can say we all had that same thought of, ‘Maybe we won’t. Maybe we won’t wrestle. Maybe we’ll just put a baseball cap on and sit in Gorilla and look for camera shots.’ Matt, Nick, and myself have all said the same thing, I’ve told them both, ‘You have to be there, you have to wrestle, The Young Bucks have to perform at All In.’ They’ve said the same to me and the last matches that were really, really picked with a fine-tooth comb – because we’ve had this card for some time, we were the last ones to service and I think that’s how it should be.”

(Visited 1 times, 49 visits today)