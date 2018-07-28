Bobby Lashley wants a MMA fight with Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley won’t get to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns earned the right to do so by defeating Lashley recently on Raw.

If it were up to Lashley, however, he’d face Lesnar in MMA and not pro-wrestling, however.

“Our careers are so similar,” Lashley said to Newshub recently. “We were both #WWE guys, then we went into fighting then we have both come back to WWE.”

Lashley would continue to say that he suggested an MMA fight with Brock but there are obstacles in the way.

“The problem is I am still currently contracted to Bellator and Brock is signed with the UFC,” Lashley continued. “However if there was some sort of cross-promotion fight we could do, with all three companies involved, then I would absolutely love to do it.”

Lashley would continue to say that in lieu of a cross-promotional fight, he’s focused on pro-wrestling at the moment.

“Right now I’m focused on the wrestling side of things and what comes with that, including a match with Brock,” he continued. “But I would be down for that and I am sure the fans would be as well.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 40 visits today)