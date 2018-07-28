AJ Styles surpasses HBK in combined days as WWE champion

This week, AJ Styles surpassed Shawn Michaels in terms of combined days as WWE champion.

Styles, who is at 402 days combined as of today, is now 13th in the list of longest WWE champions ever by combined days on just two title reigns. His current reign is in its 262nd day, having won the title from Jinder Mahal during the Smackdown tapings in Manchester, England on November 7, 2017.

The champ’s next target is CM Punk, who sits at 463 days so Styles must get past Samoa Joe at SummerSlam to keep moving in that direction.

The late WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino tops the chart with 4,040 days as champion, followed by Hulk Hogan at 2,185 days, and Bob Backlund at 2,138 days.

(Visited 1 times, 95 visits today)