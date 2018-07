Video: Marc Mero shoots on first meeting Sable

We had an inspiring conversation with Marc Mero this week on the Prime Time with Sean Mooney podcast.

Tons of great soundbites in the interview, but thought you might find the following clip particularly entertaining – Marc shooting on the first time he met Sable, on a dare from DDP and Marcus Bagwell.

youtu.be/-hg5Q7S_O-w

