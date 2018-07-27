Top WWE stars have contracts that expire early next year

The WWE contracts of Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson will expire by early next year! Wrestling Observer Radio reports that all four guys signed three-year deals with WWE when they first came in 2016 while also noting that AJ Styles and Nakamura’s contracts in particular expire in January. The contracts of Anderson and Gallows will expire shortly after that. They had their last match with New Japan in February of 2016, with Anderson having confirmed he was WWE-bound that month.

The show added that NJPW has “absolute interest” in bringing Nakamura back, noting that Nakamura’s name value is much higher since he debuted with WWE. Styles said in March that he would be interested in re-signing with WWE when his contract is up, noting, “I don’t see why not if I can do what I do. Like, if I can still be AJ Styles, then I would like to keep working in the WWE in a talent form. So as long as I can keep going, then I would like to keep working there.”

