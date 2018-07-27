The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking WWE Evolution & More

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*Total Divas Update

*WWE 2k19 Wooooo! Edition

*Mae Young Competitors Update

*Latest Fortnite Updates

And More!

We looked at the big announcement from Monday Night, the first ever WWE All Womens Pay Per View, Evolution. We talked about what we would like to see, how WWE should handle it and more.

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring Samoa Joe becoming Number One Contender, The Miz premiere party, Randy Orton becomes The Legend and more. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Tommaso Ciampa becoming the NXT Champion and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack072618.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)