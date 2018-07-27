Former WWE writer on how Dolph Ziggler is viewed by Vince & HHH

According to former WWE writer Kevin Eck this is how Vince McMahon and Triple H view Dolph Ziggler in their eyes. Going back to 2013 when he held the Money in the Bank case

“To say McMahon had lost faith in Ziggler during this time would be a major understatement. Even though Ziggler was getting a good reaction from the fans, McMahon was highly critical of Ziggler’s instincts in the ring and his promos. Triple H wasn’t a big Ziggler fan, either. He thought Ziggler didn’t take direction well and was overly obsessed with trying to be the next Shawn Michaels.”

Eck goes on to say that Pat Patterson was the only fan of Dolph Ziggler, and he pitched the idea of Dolph cashing in at WrestleMania 29. Vince didn’t like the idea, but he apparently started the next production meeting for Raw by stating that Ziggler would win the title on Raw after Mania.

Eck also says that McMahon had no plans to push Dolph Ziggler at all when he was WWE World Champion.

“After making the announcement to a roomful of surprised writers and producers, McMahon said he wanted to be clear that “we are not pushing Dolph.” McMahon explained that he was going through with the cash-in and title switch because he wanted a big, surprise moment for the night after WrestleMania.”

(The Spotlight)

