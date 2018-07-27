Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey in WWE?
Never say never according to The UFC Star
Cyborg talked about potentially meeting Rousey inside a WWE ring (via SEScoops.com):
“You know some fans ask me that like, ‘how crazy would it be to fight Ronda Rousey in WWE?’ To watch the fight that never happened. I say maybe, you know. It’s not something I have planned but if it’s something the fans would like to watch. I didn’t train for that, but I think it would be great. It’s like acting more. It’s very different too because when you’re fighting [in UFC] when somebody punches you have to show like you don’t feel anything.”
Why would Cyborg agree to this. Y’know Vinnie Mac will have her job out to Rousey.
rarely a shoot fight happens. I doubt Ronda will ever agree to it. She ducked Cris quite a bit.
However, Holm and Nunes proved that RR is not the Baddest woman on the planet.