Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey in WWE?

Never say never according to The UFC Star

Cyborg talked about potentially meeting Rousey inside a WWE ring (via SEScoops.com):

“You know some fans ask me that like, ‘how crazy would it be to fight Ronda Rousey in WWE?’ To watch the fight that never happened. I say maybe, you know. It’s not something I have planned but if it’s something the fans would like to watch. I didn’t train for that, but I think it would be great. It’s like acting more. It’s very different too because when you’re fighting [in UFC] when somebody punches you have to show like you don’t feel anything.”

