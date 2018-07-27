Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey in WWE?

Jul 27, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Never say never according to The UFC Star

Cyborg talked about potentially meeting Rousey inside a WWE ring (via SEScoops.com):

“You know some fans ask me that like, ‘how crazy would it be to fight Ronda Rousey in WWE?’ To watch the fight that never happened. I say maybe, you know. It’s not something I have planned but if it’s something the fans would like to watch. I didn’t train for that, but I think it would be great. It’s like acting more. It’s very different too because when you’re fighting [in UFC] when somebody punches you have to show like you don’t feel anything.”

(Visited 1 times, 139 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

One Response

  1. Logical_Thinker says:
    July 27, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Why would Cyborg agree to this. Y’know Vinnie Mac will have her job out to Rousey.
    rarely a shoot fight happens. I doubt Ronda will ever agree to it. She ducked Cris quite a bit.
    However, Holm and Nunes proved that RR is not the Baddest woman on the planet.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

7/19/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Tommy Dreamer

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal