AJPW “Summer Action Series 2018 – Day 10” Results – July 27, 2018 – Matsue, Japan

1. Atsushi Aoki and Lowther defeated Takao Omori and Keiichi Sato

2. Gianni Valletta defeated Atsushi Maruyama

3. Jun Akiyama and Ultimo Dragon defeated Osamu Nishimura and Yohei Nakajima

4. TAJIRI defeated Black Tiger VII

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Joe Doering, Zeus, and The Bodyguard defeated Evolution (Suwama and Hikaru Sato) and Shuji Ishikawa

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi) and Yoshitatsu defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Ryouji Sai, Dylan James, and Koji Iwamoto) (20:32)

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)