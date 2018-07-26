WWE reports Q2 2018 financial results

WWE today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Revenues increased 31% to $281.6 million, which was the highest quarterly revenue in WWE history while operating income nearly doubled to $21.2 million from $10.7 million in the prior year quarter.

“We’re pleased with our continued success in increasing the monetization of WWE content globally,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This success is evidenced by the completion of our new U.S. distribution agreements with USA Network and Fox Sports, the staging of another record-breaking WrestleMania, and the development of a 10-year strategic partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority.”

George Barrios, Co-President, added, “During the second quarter, we generated a 79% increase in Adjusted OIBDA. We are raising our 2018 Adjusted OIBDA target to a range of $160 million to $170 million, which would be an all-time record. By executing our strategy and engaging our passionate global fan base, we can continue to deepen the moat around our business. We believe this will enable us to drive long-term growth and shareholder value.”

You can read the full report at corporate.wwe.com.

(Visited 1 times, 77 visits today)