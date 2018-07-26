WWE reportedly interested in Juice Robinson

Dave Meltzer is reporting that there is great interest in Juice Robinson. Many of you remember him as CJ Parker in #NXT but he has made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling in the last couple of years.

There is more buzz around Robinson after the match with Jay White at the G1 Special in San Francisco and he was featured on the latest Being The Elite. Meltzer notes that a number of NJPW regulars are not currently under contract, similar to when AJ Styles was there.

This means that they can reach out to those wrestlers without being accused of tampering.

There are others under contract that WWE wants but they have to approach them differently under they are free and clear.

As previously noted, The Young Bucks’ contracts will be up later this year and Kenny Omega’s deal expires in January and you can bet that WWE will be making offers to them ahead of the big Madison Square Garden show being put on by NJPW and ROH.

