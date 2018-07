WWE News and Notes

– Titus O’Neil and the cameraman suing him for an injury sustained filming Swerved are set for a mediation conference on 1/9 in Florida.

– Maria Kanellis is headed to the WWE Performance Center to get ready for her return to television.

– Madison Rayne is a possibility for the Mae Young Classic tournament.

– The Bellas were a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(sources: Wrestlingobserver.com, PWInsider)





