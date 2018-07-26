WWE Network ends Q2 2018 with nearly 1.8 million total subscribers

Jul 26, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE ended its second quarter of 2018 with a total of 1,787,000 subscribers to the WWE Network, of which 1,742,000 are paid while the rest are on a free 30-day trial.

There are 1,272,000 paid subscribers in the United States and an additional 470,000 paid internationally. The free subscribers include 34,000 from the United States and 11,000 internationally.

In the prior year quarter, WWE had a total of 1,568,000 paid subscribers, so they saw an increase of 174,000 subscribers. For Q1 2018, the WWE Network had 1,624,000 subscribers so compared to last quarter, WWE added 118,000 subscribers.

For WrestleMania in April, the WWE Network had 2.12 million subscribers and 1,808,000 paid so the churn from the WrestleMania fall-out when it comes to paying subscribers wasn’t bad at all.

(Visited 1 times, 34 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

7/19/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Tommy Dreamer

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal