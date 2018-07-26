WWE Network ends Q2 2018 with nearly 1.8 million total subscribers

WWE ended its second quarter of 2018 with a total of 1,787,000 subscribers to the WWE Network, of which 1,742,000 are paid while the rest are on a free 30-day trial.

There are 1,272,000 paid subscribers in the United States and an additional 470,000 paid internationally. The free subscribers include 34,000 from the United States and 11,000 internationally.

In the prior year quarter, WWE had a total of 1,568,000 paid subscribers, so they saw an increase of 174,000 subscribers. For Q1 2018, the WWE Network had 1,624,000 subscribers so compared to last quarter, WWE added 118,000 subscribers.

For WrestleMania in April, the WWE Network had 2.12 million subscribers and 1,808,000 paid so the churn from the WrestleMania fall-out when it comes to paying subscribers wasn’t bad at all.

