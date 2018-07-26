Will Shinsuke Nakamura return to New Japan?

New Japan Pro Wrestling has reported interest in bringing back Shinsuke Nakamura to the company once his current contract with the #WWE expires.

Dave Meltzer noted when asked by a fan of the possibility of AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura going back to #NJPW during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that both stars signed three year deals with the WWE that are slated to expire in a few months.

Meltzer stated that he wouldn’t be shocked if Nakamura went back to NJPW after his WWE contract is up because he knows that the promotion wants him back but did note that his family lives with him in Florida as well as him being in a good spot on the card in the WWE right now where he has toned down his style in the ring since making the jump from NJPW.

What’s interesting is the fact that it was noted that NJPW is in the middle of expansion mode and they are willing to spend money to get a top name like Nakamura.

Nakamura was a top star for NJPW during his run as he was a former three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion. Before his WWE main roster debut, Nakamura competed in WWE’s developmental branch, NXT where he is one of only two wrestlers to have held the NXT Championship on more than one occasion.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

