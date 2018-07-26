Total Divas season eight cast announced, returns on September 19

The eighth season of WWE’s Total Divas on E! will be launching on Wednesday, September 19 at 9PM EST.

The cast this season will see Nikki and Brie Bella, Naomi, Lana, Natalya, Nia Jax, and the returning Paige. Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Maryse will not be returning for the new season.

The season premiere will start with the WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans and serves as a reintroduction to Page who was appointed the Smackdown General Manager on the Smackdown following WrestleMania. Paige was a series regular on on season 3, 4, 5, and 6 before personal problems got her off the show.

You can see a preview of season eight below.

