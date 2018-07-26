Riddle on facing Ellsworth: “He was terrified”

Matt Riddle talks a match with James Ellsworth that stands out:

“The one that sticks out to me the most and he was terrified, he was like ‘you’re so good though’ and this and that and I’m like, ‘Bro, relax. It’s like a 5 minute match and we’re gonna kill it, it’s gonna be easy.’ And this person was James Ellsworth. He was terrified. I’ll be honest, I had a lot of people tell me just to kick the shit out of him… and I’m like ‘I’m not that kinda person. And James Ellsworth can’t really defend himself against me, I don’t like that.’ But we were talking about the match and he was just shaking and nervous for it. I don’t know if he thought I was gonna turn it up on him or what. It ended up being a good match. He thanked me for the match and said it was a great experience and ‘thank you for not killing me.'”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

