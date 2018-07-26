Report: Toni Storm to Participate in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic

According to a report from Mirror in the UK, Toni Storm will be competing in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic. The report can be found here: https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sports/wrestling/nxt-uk-star-toni-storm-12987419

Storm competed in the first Mae Young Classic in 2017 and was eliminated in the semifinals by eventual winner Kairi Sane. Storm is currently the wXw Women’s Champion and has signed to be a part of the NXT UK division. She is expected to compete at the first batch of NXT UK tapings this weekend.

