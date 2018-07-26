Photo: Marina Shafir makes her NXT debut

Jul 26, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Congratulations to @marinashafir on her #WWENXT debut in #NXTLargo! She gives her post-match reactions with her son Troy by her side!
A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jul 26, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT
