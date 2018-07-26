Matt Riddle on opponents he’d like to face in NXT

Riddle was recently a guest on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac12360 podcast. During the podcast, he listed several wrestlers from NXT that he would like to face.

Here is what Riddle said on the podcast:

“I had one match with Roderick Strong, which was great and I’d love to do something like that again. I’ve wrestled Kyle O’ Reilly all around the world from Ireland to the U.S to everywhere, I’d love to do that again.

Adam Cole the same. Aleister Black, I wrestled him only once and we didn’t call anything and it was one of my fave matches I’ve had and I’d like to do that again. Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet… the list goes on. Endless possibilities for great matches.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

