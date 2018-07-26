IMPACT Wrestling One Night Only PPV – August 25th
Filed to GERWECK.NET:
IMPACT WRESTLING & XCITE WRESTLING PRSENT
ONE NIGHT ONLY PAY PER VIEW
Saturday Night, August 25th
American Legion Post 80
76 Main St – Binghamton, NY
VIP Front Row Doors: 4:30 pm
General Admission Doors: 6:00 pm
Bell Time: 7:00 pm
Ticket Prices:
Reserved VIP Front Row: $50.00 (Sold Out)
General Admission: $15.00
Reserved Second Row: $25 (Not available until Front Row is sold out)
Impact Wrestling Talent Include:
– Eddie Edwards
– Moose
– Eli Drake
– LAX
– Alisha Edwards
– Fallah Bahh
– KM
More to be added soon!
VIP Front Row VIP Includes:
– Reserved Front Row Ticket
– Oversized Commemorative Poster signed by everyone on the show
– Pre-show Meet and Greet with the Stars of Impact
– Bonus Matches Featuring the talent of Xcite Wrestling not being featured on the Pay Per View
Tickets available right now at www.xcitewrestling.com/shop
Don’t forget to watch #IMPACTonPop tonight and every Thursday at 8pm