IMPACT Wrestling One Night Only PPV – August 25th

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

IMPACT WRESTLING & XCITE WRESTLING PRSENT

ONE NIGHT ONLY PAY PER VIEW

Saturday Night, August 25th

American Legion Post 80

76 Main St – Binghamton, NY

VIP Front Row Doors: 4:30 pm

General Admission Doors: 6:00 pm

Bell Time: 7:00 pm

Ticket Prices:

Reserved VIP Front Row: $50.00 (Sold Out)

General Admission: $15.00

Reserved Second Row: $25 (Not available until Front Row is sold out)

Impact Wrestling Talent Include:

– Eddie Edwards

– Moose

– Eli Drake

– LAX

– Alisha Edwards

– Fallah Bahh

– KM

More to be added soon!

VIP Front Row VIP Includes:

– Reserved Front Row Ticket

– Oversized Commemorative Poster signed by everyone on the show

– Pre-show Meet and Greet with the Stars of Impact

– Bonus Matches Featuring the talent of Xcite Wrestling not being featured on the Pay Per View

Tickets available right now at www.xcitewrestling.com/shop

Don’t forget to watch #IMPACTonPop tonight and every Thursday at 8pm

(Visited 1 times, 47 visits today)