AJPW “Summer Action Series 2018 – Day 8” Results – July 25, 2018 – Sasebo, Japan

1. 3-Way Match

Masakado defeated Atsushi Maruyama and TAJIRI

2. Sweeper (Ryouji Sai and Koji Iwamoto) defeated Yohei Nakajima and Black Tiger VII

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jun Akiyama, Ultimo Dragon, and Carbell Ito defeated Takao Omori, Hikaru Sato, and Mushuku no ‘Sekiko’

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Evolution (Suwama and Atsushi Aoki), and Shuji Ishikawa defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Dylan James, and Keiichi Sato)

5. Yuma Aoyagi defeated Gianni Valletta

6. Triple Crown Championship Prelude

Zeus, Joe Doering, and The Bodyguard defeated NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Naoya Nomura) and Yoshitatsu

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)