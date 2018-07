Viewership for the debut of Miz & Mrs

Keeping most out of the audience that saw Smackdown, the series premiere episode of Miz & Mrs last night drew an impressive 1,473,000 viewers, which is pretty good for a WWE reality TV show. You would have to go back to Total Divas season five premiere to get a 1 million-plus audience which tuned in for a WWE reality show.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

