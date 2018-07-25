Tommaso Ciampa Captures the WWE NXT Title, Post-Match Promo (Photos, Videos)

Jul 25, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Aleister Black to become the new WWE NXT Champion on tonight’s episode. The match featured interference from Johnny Gargano.

This is Ciampa’s first singles run since signing with WWE. Black won the title back on April 7th at “Takeover: New Orleans” during WrestleMania 34 weekend. WWE recognizes his reign as being 109 days.

Above is video of Ciampa talking to Sarah Schreiber after the big win. Ciampa says he didn’t shock himself as he’s been saying it for a long time – he’s the main event, he’s #1 and he’s untouchable. Ciampa says this win is proof and he’s the greatest sports entertainer of all-time. Ciampa says his title win means NXT just became the A-show.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:

