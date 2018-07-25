Smackdown superstar reportedly in line for a big push

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWinsider, Andrade Almas really impressed backstage officials in his match against AJ Styles last week.

Johnson says that the talk coming out of the show was that Almas will be in line for a big push on Smackdown Live.

The momentum has already started in this direction with Almas picking up a win against Rusev this week. It does appear as if the company is about to start to push him.

This is obviously great news for any fans of Almas. He has a ton of talent and is also someone that the company can push to help grow their Latin-American fanbase.

(Visited 1 times, 326 visits today)